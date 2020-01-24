Mint Hill Crime Scene (Jan. 6-11)

The Mint Hill Police Department reported these incidents Jan. 6-11:

Alcohol

• 4800 block of Margaret Wallace Road: DWI. Jan. 11

• 14700 block of Cabarrus Road: DWI. Jan. 9

Assaults/Threats

• 5800 block of Phyliss Lane: Communicating threats. Jan. 7

• 5900 block of Oak Drive: Assault on a female. Jan. 9

• 6900 block of Brighton Park Drive: Simple affray. Jan. 10

Break-Ins

• 4800 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Burglary and breaking and entering. Jan. 10

• 6400 block of Lake Road: Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny. Jan. 6

Property Damage

• 4300 block of Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road: Damage to property. Jan. 10

• 10400 block of Blair Road: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Jan. 9

Thefts

• 2100 block of Cadence Trace Drive : Larceny. Jan. 6 (2 cases)

• 3000 block of Marchers Trace Drive: Larceny. Jan. 6 (5 cases)

• 3100 block of Marchers Trace Drive: Larceny. Jan. 6 (5 cases)

• 3900 block of Matthews-Mint Hill Road: Larceny. Jan. 10

• 4300 block of Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road: Larceny. Jan. 8

• 6200 block of Wilson Grove Road: Larceny. Jan. 10

• 7900 block of Fairview Road: Shoplifting, possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon and concealed firearm without permit. Jan. 8

• 7900 block of Plantation Falls Lane: Larceny and counterfeiting/forgery. Jan. 6

Weapon

• 6200 block of Lebanon Road: Possession of firearm by felon and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance. Jan. 7