Mobility & More helps people age in place

MATTHEWS – Customers find their way into Mobility & More for a variety of reasons, but CEO Jay Buinicky strives to make sure each one has the same experience by the time they leave.

Buinicky said whether it’s a weekend warrior who has a broken bone or a person in need of a wheelchair, mobility scooter, lift chair or any number of other accessories and gadgets a person may need to make their lives easier, Mobility & More can help.

“The younger generation may come to us if they get in an accident, break a leg or they’ll come to us for a knee walker or something like that,” Buinicky said. “For the true senior demographic, they’re aging in place. They’re limited in their mobility, but they want to stay at home for as long as possible. A senior’s number one fear, even before death, is moving into a senior facility. Their goal is to stay at home as long as possible, and we want to help with that. We want to make sure they have all of the products and the simple little lifestyle aids that may help them on a day-to-day basis.”

While some of the products used to achieve improved mobility may be the same, the individual story and exact needs are never cookie-cutter, and that’s where Mobility & More shines.

“We want to uncover people’s true needs and qualify them for the type of product they’re going to need,” Buinicky said. “Our goal is to kind of hold their hand and make sure they get the right product.

“We also want to make sure people understand we’re here to be a resource, and not just for mobility, but for other things as well. People don’t realize we do stair lifts, we have the carriers that go on the back of vehicles so they can transfer their scooters and so many products that make their everyday life easier. We do not just come in and try to sell them something. We want to establish that relationship with them and help them with whatever they are going to need.”

Buinicky said the store, which opened last year at 251 N. Trade St. in downtown Matthews as Mobility & More’s second location, has an extensive product line that is in stock and ready for immediate pick-up.

The products include mobility aids such as wheelchairs, but also shower safety products, diabetic shoes and accessories, urological supplies, knee walkers, hospital beds CBD products and rollators.

“Our goal is to have a variety of things so that we have what they need in stock so they can take off with it that day. That instant gratification is huge,” Buinicky said. “For a senior, they come from old school. They want to walk into a store, sit down on the equipment and test it out. They want to get to know you, shake your hand and know that you’re a professional organization they want to do business with. That’s so important to them, and it’s important to us.”

While Mobility & More has a large inventory and a full warehouse of products, there are times they can’t help.

In those times, Buinicky, who is a member of Charlotte Senior Resources, a collaboration of local professionals in the industry, will find someone who can help them.

But in most cases, Mobility & More has just what customers need on hand and they are aiming to become a fixture in the community for a long time to come.

“We signed five-year lease in the building, but I want to own property one day and maybe expand and update the showroom,” Buinicky said. “I have access to whatever a senior is going to need. My goal is to stay here for as long as we can and be a resource to this community.”

Need more information?

Visit www.mobility-more.com for the store’s full product listing, call Jay Buinicky at 704-821-7777 or stop by the showroom at 251 N. Trade St. weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.