News Briefs: Church supports Habitat, police giving 2019 review

Church supports Habitat

MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity and St. Stephen United Methodist Church are partnering to provide affordable housing in the community for their 24th housing project together.

The partnership is primarily being funded through the donations of St. Stephen parishioners, who donated over $20,000 for the Greater Matthews Habitat as part of its Christmas Eve offering.

Natisha Rivera-Patrick, president & CEO of Greater Matthews Habitat, joined St. Stephen’s congregation for their Sunday services on Jan. 12 to accept their offering.

The home will also be dedicated to the legacy of longtime Habitat volunteer, Walter Donham, who died in September. Donham volunteered in the construction of Greater Matthews Habitat homes for nearly 30 years.

Greater Matthews Habitat will break ground on this home at 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at 3410 Weddington Road. It is still seeking community partners for the build. Email Sarah Galligan at sarah@habitatmatthews.org for details.

HELP center exhibit closing

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum’s “House with a Heart” exhibit will be on display for two more weeks until Feb. 1.

The exhibit spotlights the 40-year anniversary of the Matthews HELP Center, which made its home for the first 25 years in the Massey-Clark House.

The exhibit traces four decades of growth of the Matthews HELP Center from an all-volunteer agency assisting those needing aid and support to the professional staff of seven full-time and six part-time staff.

The community of Matthews rose to the challenge in 1979 when several churches, the Council of Aging and others recognized a need to assist those who needed guidance and temporary support.

The museum, located at 232 N. Trade St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

Police, fire give year-in-review

MATTHEWS – The Matthews police and fire departments will hold a series of community meetings to discuss crime stats, calls for service, fire response and other information.

Each chief will present this information regarding his agency, answer any questions, listen to suggestions, as well as provide agency goals and objectives for 2020 and beyond.

Meetings will be held in four areas:

• Beat 3: Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m. at Levine Senior Center, 1050 Devore Lane.

• Beat 4: Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 381 Crestdale Road.

• Beat 1: Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m. at Matthews Police Department, 1201 Crews Road.

• Beat 2: Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. at Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 S. Trade St.

Police renovating office lobby

MATTHEWS – The front lobby and records division office of the Matthews Police Department will begin receiving a facelift Jan. 21.

The area will have no public access during the renovation, which will span six to eight weeks.

People who need to request records, speak to an officer or make a delivery can press the call button on the intercom that is temporarily mounted outside to the right of the front door.

Police will suspend its Medicine Drop Program until renovations are complete.