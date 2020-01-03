News Briefs for Jan. 3

Santa’s helpers give away 163 bikes to children

CHARLOTTE – Many children received new bikes this Christmas thanks to volunteers and parishioners from St. John Neumann Catholic Church, including members of its Knights of Columbus Council.

A committee headed by longtime St. John Neumann members John CasaSanta and Mike Horeth received enough donations to buy 163 bikes from the Walmart on North Sardis Road using Black Friday specials.

Bikes were distributed to children from several area schools, including Bain, Piney Grove, Idlewild, Queen’s Grant and Our Lady of Assumption.

Dave Adams, Brian and Matt Allio, Bill Edelen, Robert Gregory, Norm Laskowsky, Mike Munao, Cindy Satink, Larry Sladek, John Streitman and Don Zaron served as Santa’s Helpers.

Report: Rivera could coach Washington Redskins

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte resident Ron Rivera is interviewing as coach of the Washington Redskins, ESPN reported on Dec. 30.

The Carolina Panthers hired Rivera in 2011. Rivera not only became the winningest coach in franchise history, but he also led the Panthers to four playoff berths and a Super Bowl.

The Weekly went to press on the morning of Dec. 31, so not many details were available.

Habitat for Humanity gives gift of homeownership

MATTHEWS – Moulay and Samia would always have to remind the children not to run and jump in their overcrowded apartment so they would not disturb the neighbors downstairs. Thanks to support from the community, the family moved into their own safe and secure home, just in time for the holidays.

The Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 108th home Dec. 7 on Dion Drive to Moulay, Samia and their three children.

Moulay and Samia logged over 400 hours of “sweat equity” and attended homebuyer education classes with the Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity in exchange for a $0-down and interest-free mortgage.

“I can’t wait to jump,” their 7-year-old said about their new home.

Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity thanked several sponsors for their support of the project, including Matthews United Methodist Church, Matthews Presbyterian Church, Morning Star Lutheran Church, St. Stephen United Methodist Church, Canopy Housing Foundation, Corning Foundation, McAllister Renovation and Design, Dentsply Sirona, Apollo Valves and Messiah Lutheran Church.

Visit www.greatermatthewshabitat.org for details.

Police look for suspect with affinity for electronics

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying someone suspected of committing fraud Dec. 11 at Best Buy.

Police say the suspect fraudulently purchased over $1,700 worth of electronics at 11:33 a.m.

Contact Detective Lori Valdes with any information at lvaldes@matthewsnc.gov or 704-847-5555.