News Briefs (Jan. 31)

Heritage museum extends HELP Center exhibit

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum’s exhibit “House with a Heart” has been extended for another month, closing March 7.

It spotlights the 40-year anniversary of the Matthews HELP Center, which made its home for the first 25 years in the Massey-Clark House, now home to the museum.

This exhibit traces the four decades of growth of the Matthews HELP Center from an all-volunteer agency assisting those needing aid and support to the now seven full-time and six part-time staff. The community rose to the challenge in 1979 when several churches, the Council of Aging and others recognized a need to assist those who needed guidance and temporary support.

The museum is open Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 232 N. Trade St.

St. Stephen UMC continues supporting Habitat

MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity and St. Stephen United Methodist Church are partnering to provide affordable housing in the community for their 24th housing project.

The partnership is primarily being funded through the donations of St. Stephen parishioners, who donated over $20,000 for the Greater Matthews Habitat as part of its Christmas Eve offering.

Natisha Rivera-Patrick, president & CEO of Greater Matthews Habitat, joined St. Stephen’s congregation for their Sunday services on Jan. 12 to accept their offering.

This home will also be dedicated to the legacy of longtime Habitat volunteer, Walter Donham, who passed away in September. Donham volunteered in the construction of Greater Matthews Habitat homes for nearly 30 years.

Greater Matthews Habitat will break ground on this home at 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at 3410 Weddington Road. The nonprofit is still seeking community partners to be a part of this build. Anyone interested can email Sarah Galligan at sarah@habitatmatthews.org.

Sip, Savor, Support event serves charities

MINT HILL – The Mint Hill Women’s Club invites the community to sip beverages, savor hors d’oeuvres and support a good cause at their 45th annual Sip, Savor, Support.

The wine and craft beer tasting event takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Pine Lake Country Club. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold in advance, not at the event. Buy them at www.MHWClub.com.Attendees must be 21.

More than 80 items will be up for raffle and silent auction with values ranging from $30 to $1,500.

Proceeds from the event will be donated back to the community in the form of scholarships to Central Piedmont Community College or donations to organizations such as the Community Culinary School of Charlotte, Honor the Warriors, Healing Vine Harbor, Mint Hill Arts, Servants Heart, Idlewild Fire Department and various other small organizations in the area.

Contact Kathy Raiano at mhwclub@gmail.com for details.

CATS adjusts several bus routes starting Feb. 3

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System has unveiled changes to routes taking effect Feb. 3, including Route 27.

CATS is increasing the frequency of three routes (8, 16 and 27). Route 27, which serves Monroe Road, will increase frequency to 15 minutes during peak and mid-day periods.

CATS also adjusted schedules for routes 11, 23, 41X, 56, 61 and 88.

Call 704-336-7433 for details.

Police, fire will hold year-in-review meetings with public

MATTHEWS – The Matthews police and fire departments will hold a series of community meetings to discuss crime stats, calls for service, fire response and other information.

Each chief will present this information regarding his respective agency, answer any questions, listen to suggestions, as well as provide agency goals and objectives for 2020 and beyond.

Meetings will be held in four geographical areas, including:

Beat 1: Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m. at Matthews Police Department, 1201 Crews Road.

Beat 2: Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. at Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 S. Trade St.

Police renovating records division office lobby

MATTHEWS – The front lobby and records division office of the Matthews Police Department began receiving a facelift Jan. 21.

The area will have no public access during the renovation, which is expected to take six to eight weeks.

People who need to request records, speak to an officer or make a delivery can press the call button on the intercom that is temporarily mounted outside to the right of the front door.

Police will suspend its Medicine Drop Program until renovations are complete.