Police, fire will hold year-in-review meetings with public

MATTHEWS – The Matthews police and fire departments will hold a series of community meetings to discuss crime stats, calls for service, fire response and other information.

Each chief will present this information regarding his respective agency, answer any questions, listen to suggestions, as well as provide agency goals and objectives for 2020 and beyond.

Meetings will be held in four geographical areas:

Beat 3: Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m. at Levine Senior Center, 1050 Devore Lane.

Beat 4: Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 381 Crestdale Road.

Beat 1: Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m. at Matthews Police Department, 1201 Crews Road.

Beat 2: Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. at Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 S. Trade St.

Click here to see your beat in greater detail.