Police renovating records division office lobby

MATTHEWS – The front lobby and records division office of the Matthews Police Department will begin receiving a face-lift Jan. 21.

The area will have no public access during the renovation, which is expected to take six to eight weeks.

People who need to request records, speak to an officer or make a delivery can press the call button on the intercom that is temporarily mounted outside to the right of the front door.

Police will suspend its Medicine Drop Program until renovations are complete.