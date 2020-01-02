Queen’s Feast roster includes Bonefish Grill, Santé

MATTHEWS – Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week returns Jan. 17 to 26 with more than 140 restaurants, including Bonefish Grill and Santé, offering three-course dinners for $30 or $35 per person.

Bonefish Grill will give diners their choice of entrees, including eight-ounce Filet Mignon, Ahi Tuna Bellair, Salmon Spinach Bacon Blue and Lily’s Chicken, which includes goat cheese, spinach, artichoke hearts and lemon basil sauce.

Diners can also select a soup or salad, as well as desserts, such as Macadamia Nut Brownie and Jen’s Jamaican Coconut Pie.

Santé’s entree menu will include Grilled NY Strip Steak, Pistachio-Crusted Salmon Fillet, Braised Lamb Shank, Bacon-Wrapped NC Trout and Potato Gnocchi Pasta. An appetizer and dessert will be included.

Since 2008, the semi-annual promotion has helped introduce foodies to restaurants across the region, including establishments in Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, Rowan, Iredell, Lincoln, Gaston, Catawba, Lancaster and York counties.

Charlotte Restaurant Week is designed to drive trial business at mid- to high-end restaurants by extending a good value to diners as incentive to experience their menus. The 10-day promotion helps the restaurant industry during normally slower periods.

Other participating restaurants include:

• Ballantyne/South Perimeter/Waverly: 131 Main (Blakeney), Bonefish Grill, Burtons Grill & Bar, Civetta Italian Kitchen + Bar, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Gallery Restaurant, Mickey & Mooch (Arboretum), New South Kitchen & Bar, Queen City Craft and Gourmet, Sensi Italian Restaurant, Stone Mountain Grill, Ted’s Montana Grill, The Porter’s House & Via Roma.

• Indian Trail: The Trail House.

• Park Road Shopping Center: Burtons Grill & Bar & Rocksalt.

• Sardis Woods: Rios Brazilian Steakhouse.

• SouthPark/Foxcroft: 131 Main (SouthPark), Aqua e Vino, BAKU, Bar Marcel, Bulla Gastrobar, Corkbuzz Restaurant & Wine Bar, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Dogwood Southern Table & Bar, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill (SouthPark), Harper’s, Maggiano’s Little Italy, McCormick & Schmick’s Steaks & Seafood, Oak Steakhouse, Red Rocks Cafe, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, SouthPark Grill, Toscana Ristorante Italiano, Upstream & Village Tavern.

Diners can visit www.CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to view the list of participating restaurants and their Queen’s Feast menus. Reservations are strongly recommended to ensure seats during prime dining times.

