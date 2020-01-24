Restaurant health inspections (Jan. 10-16)

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants Jan. 10 to 16:

Matthews

• Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 94

• China Express II, 3607 Matthews-Mint Hill – 95

• Go Go Empenada, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5

• Mac’s Speed Shop, 142 E. John St. – 94

• Moe’s Original Bar B Que, 111 Matthews Station St. – 94.5

• Sub Station II, 11500 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5

Mint Hill

• New Asian Cuisine, 7114 Brighton Park Drive – 93

• Taxco Mexican Restaurant, 7106 Brighton Park Drive – 94

Charlotte (28227)

• Earp’s Express, 7020 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5

• Kingdom Caribe, 8505 Lawyers Road – 95

Indian Trail

• Food Lion (deli), 7876 Idlewild Road – 99.5

• Food Lion (produce), 7876 Idlewild Road – 98

• Food Lion (meat market), 7876 Idlewild Road – 100

• Great China, 610 S. Indian Trail Road – 97.5

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 6610 Old Monroe Road – 99

• Hickory Tavern, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 94

• Quik Trip, 5650 W. U.S. 74 – 93.5

• Rossini’s Pizza Pasta, 13803 U.S. 74 W. – 99

• The Trail House, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 98

Stallings

• Quality Inn and Suites Kitchen, 12047 Guion Lane – 96.5