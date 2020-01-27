Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 17-23)

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants Jan. 17-23:

Lowest Scores

• Special Touch Catering and Deli, 1310 Wesley Chapel Stouts Road, Indian Trail – 84

Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; staffer washed hands in dish sink with dishes; block of cheese in reach-in cooler was spoiled with microbial growth; can opener had food debris on blade; sour cream and shredded lettuce cooled slowly in walk-in cooler; and cut melon, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, deli meats, cheeses, cooked pasta, cooked taco beef, milk and cooked taco chicken didn’t have date marks.

• LAM’s Kitchen, 1369, 1369 Chestnut Lane, Matthews – 90

Violations include: Plastic pan was in hand sink; raw seafood was stored above ready-to-eat vegetables in walk-in cooler; hot and sour soup wasn’t held hot enough; raw duck wasn’t held cold enough; and dishes were stacked wet.

All Scores

Indian Trail

• Bojangles’, 6550 Old Monroe Road – 95

• Cathy’s Coffee, 606 Indian Trail Road – 98.5

• Lady’s Go-Gos, 3816 Sardis Church Road – 98

• Special Touch Catering and Deli, 1310 Wesley Chapel Stouts Road – 84

• Viva Chicken, 6461 Old Monroe Road – 97

Matthews (Mecklenburg)

• Cracker Barrel, 9330 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5

Matthews (Union)

• Harris Teeter (meats & seafood), 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 91.5

• Harris Teeter (produce), 7800 Stevens Mill Road – 100

• LAM’s Kitchen, 1369, 1369 Chestnut Lane – 90

• Poppy Seeds Bagels, 1311 Chestnut Lane – 97.5

Charlotte (28227)

• Chin Chin II, 9013 Albemarle Road – 96.5

• Mi Barrio’s Halal Food Cart, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5