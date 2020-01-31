Urgent Care opens in Mint Hill

MINT HILL – Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care has opened a new urgent care center across from Mint Hill Town Hall.

The center will provide access to convenient, high-quality healthcare services, including on-site lab and X-ray capabilities.

“The Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care experience begins before even setting foot in our centers,” said Kirsten P. Jones, North Carolina market president of GoHealth Urgent Care. “We’re excited that the Mint Hill community can experience the convenience of our digital tools, including online and mobile check-in, real-time wait clocks and online registration, that are designed to enhance the remarkable care that patients have come to expect from Novant Health.”

The center features an open floor plan, as well as larger treatment and exam rooms to accommodate patients’ families and friends.

Patients benefit from integrated electronic medical records and the ability to choose when they want to be seen at www.goheal thuc.com/nc. They can minimize wait times by registering online, which will confirm insurance eligibility and any co-pay amounts before arrival.

The Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care network has 10 centers in Charlotte and 17 in North Carolina, with more opening this year.

“Novant Health continues to create a coordinated health system to help ensure that our patients get the right care, at the right time and at the right cost,“ said Joy Greear, president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center. “Having access to a comprehensive urgent care center allows the Mint Hill community to be treated for non-life threatening medical issues when a primary care provider is not available as an alternative to a more costly emergency department visit.”

Want to go?

Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care is located at 11300 Cresthill Drive. Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekends. Visit www.gohealthuc.com/nc for details.