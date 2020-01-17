Vet may open new pet resort

MINT HILL – Dr. Christy Montgerard has ideas of expanding Fullwood Animal Hospital, but she has to convince Mint Hill commissioners to throw her a bone.

In 2012, Montgerard bought the animal hospital, located at 4101 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, after having worked there that same year.

“We’re looking to expand our services from just the small animal world into a pet resort and doggie daycare,” Montgerard told town commissioners during a Jan. 9 public hearing. “In order to do that, we need to move our facilities into a larger space.”

She has identified a space within Morris Park, which is zoned for distributive business. The town’s comprehensive plan identifies this zoning designation for warehouses, office and wholesaling, as well as complementary uses.

She’s seeking a text amendment that would allow animal grooming services for household pets, animal hospitals and animal kennels in areas of town zoned for distributive business.

No one from the public spoke in favor or against the proposal. There was hardly any discussion among commissioners.

Commissioner Dale Dalton told Montgerard that he was hoping to see elevations of the site that showed what it would look like from the vantage point of neighbors.

Montgerard replied they were moving into a shell building beside Messer Financial in Morris Park.

“Currently, there is nothing in there,” she said. “The only thing we’d like to do is add a privacy fence to the outside of the building to allow some outdoor activity for the dogs. Other than that, we don’t plan on doing anything outside of the current structure.”