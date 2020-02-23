23 Influential African American leaders in the region

Black History Month gives us a chance to reflect on the past, but these 23 leaders provide hope for the future. They are in positions that allow them to shape the region for years to come.

Business

• Angela Broadway: This Mint Hill resident serves as vice president of human resources at Sonic Automotive in Charlotte. She was a featured speaker on a panel on racial bridge-building two years ago.

• Sandtrica Elliott: She works as a new sales business consultant for Oasis, a human resources firm. She’s one of the newest members of the Matthews Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.

• Seth Goldwire: He’s responsible for planning Atrium Health Union West, a hospital that recently broke ground in Stallings. The hospital executive also serves on the board for the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce.

• Kevin Mays: After serving six years in the Army, he started his own accounting firm, Mays Concepts in Mint Hill. He also provides strategic oversight for the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce.

Education

• Preston Davis: He has coached 12 seasons for the Independence boys basketball team, earning a state title for his alma mater in 2018.

• Vincent Golden: He replaced John LeGrand as principal of Butler High in December. He’s worked at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools since 2006, serving as principal at Northridge Middle and Lebanon Road Elementary.

• David LeGrand: LeGrand has led Independence High since 2016. It’s a job that demonstrates that being a high school principal is more than graduating kids. It’s also about keeping them safe.

• Mark Sanders: He’s not only coached the girls basketball team for 10 seasons, but he’s also helped five teams win state championships.

• Lenora Shipp: She’s one of two new faces to join the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education following the 2019 election. The retired principal is charged with representing the county as a whole.

• Ericia Turner: The Rocky River High School principal told parents her goals of increasing the graduation rate by 2.5%, as well as increasing access to Advanced Placement courses, particularly among African American and Hispanic students.

• Kimberly Tuttle: She’s the reining Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Teacher of the Year, which gives the Levine Middle College High School teacher an elevated platform.

• Tangela Williams: She works as superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Southeast Learning Community, which serves many of the institutions in the Matthews and Mint Hill area.

• Tetnika Williamson: She serves as a curriculum and instruction management coordinator at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. She’s also one of the newest members of the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.

• Earnest Winston: He was promoted to superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools over the summer after the abrupt departure of his predecessor. CMS hasn’t missed a beat.

Government

• Michelle Archer: Archer has worked at the Matthews Police Department since 2001. In recent years, she has served as president of the North Carolina Association of School Resource Officers and earned a promotion to sergeant.

• Corey King: As head of the Matthews Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resource Department, he’s responsible for a lot of the elements that help give Matthews that small-town feel everyone is always talking about.

• Trevor Fuller: The at-large county commissioner often says he’s honored and privileged to serve more than one million people living in Mecklenburg County. He’s running for U.S. Senate.

• Angela Lee: Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones promoted Lee, who was serving as director of Charlotte Water, to assistant city manager. The Matthews resident is in charge of the Safe, Healthy and Inclusive Communities initiative.

• Garry McFadden: Mecklenburg County residents voted him in office in 2018. He’s worked to improve mental health within the jail through a series of reforms.

• The Rev. Larry Whitley: He became the first African American elected as a Matthews commissioner in 2015. He returned to the board last year and continues to serve God as pastor of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.

• Calvin Young: He earned North Carolina School Resource Officer of the Year last year for his work at Butler High School. He also assists students involved in the DREAM Team.

Community

• Stanley Davis: He serves as president of the board for the Mint Hill Historical Society, which is in the process of constructing a new barn to the Carl. J. McEwen Historic Village. This barn will be an amenity to the town.

• Nate Huggins: Huggins has been giving older and disabled adults a place to go for 20 years as CEO of Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care.