5 Camps to Try at YMCA of Greater Charlotte

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte promotes youth development, healthy living and social responsibility through programming that includes summer camps. Brace Family YMCA has been a reliable source of summer day camps for many years.

This year’s roster of camps is sure to appeal to those who enjoy arts, science, sports, swimming and the outdoors.

Here are five camps offered at Brace Family YMCA and Hemby Program Center worth considering:

Dodgeball Camp

Dodgeball is not yet an Olympic sport, but it’s got plenty of action with throwing, running, jumping and ducking. There are also variations of the popular gym class sport that your children might not be familiar with.

• Ages: Grades 3-5

• Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 6-10

• Place: Brace Family YMCA, 3127 Weddington Road, Matthews

• Price: $195 weekly for members, $275 for others

Fishing Camp

Children learn how the vibrations on the other end of fishing rods can be just as rewarding as the constant notifications and vibrations of their smartphones. Plus they’ll get to visit scenic ponds throughout the area.

• Ages: Grades 2-7

• Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 29-July 3 or Aug. 3-7

• Place: Hemby Program Center, 9760 Happy Valley Drive, Charlotte

• Price: $195 weekly for members, $275 for others

Mad Scientist Camp

There was a time when the delivery method for science was as dry as a pile of old chalkboard erasers. Now it’s wild, wacky and fun with talk of wizards, rockets and outer space.

• Ages: Grades 1-7

• Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 22-26 (grades 1-3) or July 6-10 (grades 4-7)

• Place: Hemby Program Center, 9760 Happy Valley Drive, Charlotte

• Price: $195 weekly for members, $275 for others

Leaders in Training Camp

Getting too old to be playing with slime? This camp allows older teens to mentor younger campers, as well as gain some valuable leadership and volunteering experience.

• Ages: Grades 8-10

• Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15-Aug. 28

• Place: Hemby Program Center, 9760 Happy Valley Drive, Charlotte

• Price: $260 weekly for members, $340 for others

Camp Eagle Rock

This camp splits participants by age groups: trekkers (rising kindergartners), pathfinders (first-graders) discoverers (second- and third-grades), navigators (fourth- and fifth-graders) and trailblazers (sixth- and seventh-graders).

Activities include swimming and working in teams to complete challenges.

• Ages: Grades K-7

• Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15-Aug. 28

• Place: Hemby Program Center, 9760 Happy Valley Drive, Charlotte

• Price: $235 weekly for members, $315 for others