Matthews Police Department confirms missing infant is dead

MATTHEWS – Hours after issuing an Amber Alert for infant Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson, the Matthews Police Department confirmed the six-month-old boy was dead.

Officers found a deceased infant at 4:03 a.m. Feb. 22 in Sharon Memorial Park. The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiners Office confirmed the infant to be Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson.

The CMPD Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation.

The Matthews Police Department issued the alert Feb. 22 after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested his mother, 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown, on charges of common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official at 9:56 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Galleria Boulevard area. The child was not with her at the time of the arrest.

Police had already asked for the public’s help Feb. 21 locating Brown and the child. They were missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews since 10 p.m. Feb. 20. She was last seen walking the child at noon Feb. 21 in the uptown Charlotte area.