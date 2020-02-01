Carolina Beer Temple moving to larger space

MATTHEWS – Carolina Beer Temple will soon close its doors and merge with Temple Mojo across the street.

Rob Jacik, who owns both concepts, said because Carolina Beer Temple has more brand recognition, it makes sense to keep that name and dissolve Temple Mojo.

Jacik said he did not plan on being at the original Carolina Beer Temple location long-term. He opened the business seven years ago at Matthews Station Street. He said the space presented challenges due to a lack of outdoor space and patio seating.

While it made financial sense for Jacik not to renew Carolina Beer Temple’s lease, the decision has been bittersweet on a personal level.

“It’s a little tough,” Jacik admitted. “But I’m very excited at the same time. The hard part is, the Beer Temple was the original location. So much went into that, so much energy went into that space and we’ve created a lot of memories there, but at the same time, I’m very excited about the potential in bringing the Beer Temple into that Mojo space and what that’s going to entail. I’m more excited than anything else.”

Carolina Beer Temple told its email subscribers that the new space will still fill growlers, as well as offer wine by the glass, coffee and snack scoops, just like Temple Mojo did. They will just add the Carolina Beer Temple retail selection to its offerings.

The staff will also remain the same. Jacik said Carolina Beer Temple is appropriately staffed at the moment, meaning he won’t have to lay off any employees.

The only major change is that the space will no longer host live music events indoors and will instead host outdoor music events when the weather warms up.

Jacik is well-known as a driver of business and foot traffic to downtown Matthews. He also owns Seaboard Brewing.

Jacik said he did not feel an obligation to keep Carolina Beer Temple open, but he wants to continue his commitment to making downtown Matthews a destination for those in the Charlotte region.

“I, personally, have such an affiliation with downtown Matthews and trying to drive it and make it a bigger destination for folks, and I’m going to continue to do that, regardless of if it’s Seaboard, or Beer Temple or Temple Mojo,” Jacik said. “I’m in it for Matthews first before I’m going to worry about any specific business.”

He sees merging Carolina Beer Temple and Temple Mojo as an opportunity to grow downtown Matthews even more, especially now that his management team will have more space to work with.

He hopes to build on what his team has already created with Carolina Beer Temple and make it a vibrant space for guests and locals alike to enjoy.

“I’m very grateful that I originally got this opportunity in downtown Matthews,” Jacik said. “They have been super helpful to me. They did take a chance on me because I had never run a business before, so I’m super happy for that. It’s kind of sad to leave that location, but at the same time, it’s a business decision. I’ve got to grow it, so we need to move on and go to the next step.”

Jacik said there will be more to look forward to in the future.

“We do have bigger plans as well for even more expansion on that Mojo property down the road, which is going to involve a new building and more exciting stuff there, too,” Jacik said.

Carolina Beer Temple will have a moving celebration Feb. 8.