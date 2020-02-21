Mint Hill Crime Scene (Jan. 28-Feb. 9)

The Mint Hill Police Department reported these incidents Jan. 28-Feb. 9:

Alcohol

• 7400 block of Lebanon Road: Driving while impaired. Feb. 6

• 8200 block of Blair Road: Driving while impaired. Jan. 30

• 9100 block of Lawyers Road: Driving while impaired. Feb. 3

Assaults/Threats

• 4300 block of Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road: Communicating threats. Feb. 2

• 4900 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Simple assault. Feb. 5

• 5800 block of Lebanon Road: Communicating threats. Jan. 31

• 6500 block of Thamesmead Lane: Simple assault. Feb. 8

• 7000 block of Brighton park Drive: Assault on a female. Jan. 28

• 7000 block of Olde Sycamore Drive: Communicating threats. Jan. 30

• 7300 block of Town View Drive: Simple assault, property damage & hit & run. Jan. 29

• 8800 block of Fairview Road: Simple assault. Feb. 6

Break-Ins

• 4600 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Burglary & property damage. Feb. 4

Drugs

• 7000 block of Brighton Park Drive: Possession of methamphetamine, heroin & drug paraphernalia; maintaining a vehicle/dwelling; & larceny. Feb. 3

• 7700 block of Olde Sycamore Drive: Possession of cocaine & drug paraphernalia, as well as maintaining vehicle for storage of controlled substance. Feb. 8

• 7900 block of Olde Sycamore Drive: Possession of cocaine & narcotic paraphernalia, as well as maintaining a vehicle/dwelling. Feb. 8

• 9000 block of Lawyers Road: Possession of schedule II & IV. Jan. 28

• 14000 block of Cabarrus Road: Possession of drug paraphernalia & fictitious display of registration plate. Jan. 30

Fraud/Forgery

• 5500 block of Gristmill Lane: Identity theft. Jan. 30

• 6300 block of Hove Road: Obtain property by false pretenses. Feb. 2

• 6600 block of Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road: Possession of fraudulent form of identification. Feb. 1

• 8000 block of Blair Road: Obtain property by false pretenses & counterfeiting/forgery. Feb. 6

• 8000 block of Fairview Road: Counterfeiting/forgery. Feb. 6

• 8200 block of Dennis Road: Credit card/ATM fraud. Jan. 28

Property Damage

• 4800 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Jan. 28

• 5600 block of Whitehawk Hill Lane: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Feb. 8

• 6300 block of Wilson Grove Road: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Jan. 29

• 10600 block of Blair Road: Damage of property. Jan. 31

Thefts

• 4700 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Larceny. Feb. 9

• 5900 block of Beaver Dam Lane: Larceny. Jan. 31

• 6200 block of Wilson Grove Road: Larceny. Feb. 3

• 8000 block of Blair Road: Larceny. Jan. 28

• 9500 block of Stoney Glen Drive: Larceny. Feb. 1

• 13300 block of Idlewild Road: Shoplifting. Jan. 28

Weapon

• 4600 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Assault by pointing a gun, firearm by felon, alter serial number from firearm & carrying concealed weapon. Feb. 5

• 7900 block of Fairview Road: Carrying a concealed weapon. Feb. 4

Other

• 7000 block of Olde Sycamore Drive: Warrant for arrest for offenses. Jan. 29

• 7600 block of Matthews-Mint Hill Road: Order for arrest. Feb. 9

• 9200 block of Lawyers Road: Violation of domestic violence protective order. Feb. 8

• 14500 block of Idlewild Road: Warrant for arrest. Jan. 29