Dement resigns from Matthews commissioners

MATTHEWS – Barbara Dement has resigned from the Matthews Board of Commissioners, the town announced Feb. 21.

“My professional responsibilities no longer make it possible for me to fulfill the duties of this position, therefore, although difficult, I am doing what is right and honorable by stepping down as commissioner for the Town of Matthews effective immediately,” Dement said in a statement. “It has been an honor to serve this wonderful town and its people, and it is my hope, if the citizens of Matthews desire, I will have a future opportunity to serve again.”

Dement was first elected as a commissioner in 2017. She was re-elected in November.

“It has been a pleasure to serve alongside Barbara,” Mayor John Higdon said in a statement. “We appreciate her service to the town board, and we will strive to fill her position with someone who shares her enthusiasm and love for Matthews.”

State law allows commissioners to appoint a successor. The town says it will explain the timing and process soon.

