Forget roses … try giving a dozen heart-shaped bagels

DENVER – Bruegger’s Bagels will serve up authentic, New York-style bagels in the shape of hearts from Feb. 10 to 14.

Available in plain, blueberry and cinnamon raisin, the bagels can be purchased individually or by the dozen at participating bakeries. Guests can also preorder dozens by stopping by or calling their local bakery beginning Feb. 3.

“No matter the shape, they are always prepared in the traditional way, with just five simple ingredients of flour, water, malt, yeast and salt and then kettle-boiled and stone-hearth baked to perfection,” said Michelle Martin, director of national promotions and media.

Shops are located in Matthews (1905 Matthews Township Pkwy.), Pineville (8706 Pineville-Matthews Road), as well as the Charlotte communities of Park Road (4237 Park Road) and Cotswold (106 S. Sharon Amity Road).

Visit https://locations.brueggers.com for details.