Harris Teeter recognized for United Way support

MATTHEWS – Harris Teeter won a Spirit of North Carolina Award for its support of United Way’s work.

A panel of 25 judges representing United Way organizations across North Carolina reviewed more than 40 nominations to select this year’s winners, who were recognized at a luncheon Feb. 19 in Pinehurst.

Other Charlotte-area winners were ATI Specialty Materials, City of Charlotte, GreerWalker LLP and Regions Bank.

“The Spirit of North Carolina Award recognizes the exemplary collaborative partnerships that United Way of Central Carolinas builds with its supporters,” said Clint Hill, chief development officer. “These organizations have gone above and beyond to help us address the growing challenges around economic mobility in our community.”