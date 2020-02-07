Massage studio offers insurance option

MINT HILL – Fire & Ice Therapeutic Massage now has the capability to bill insurance companies for massage therapy with a valid prescription from a doctor.

According to owner Ashley Dwyer, Fire & Ice Therapeutic Massage is one of the first massage therapy businesses with the ability to bill insurance for their services.

Massage therapy helps patients relieve pain where other alternative methods have been unsuccessful. However, Dwyer noticed that cost was a barrier for some of her practice’s clients.

“There are a lot of people that have more medical issues that massage could benefit,” Dwyer said. “There’s a lot of people that struggle to pay for their massage. They need to come in once a week, but they’ll end up coming in once a month or once every six months because they can’t afford it.”

Now, by billing insurance, clients will be able to come in on a regular basis.

In order to make this happen, Dwyer had to find a company that would contract to bill massage insurance benefits. She and her team went through the application process and had to learn how to do billing. They also went through compliance training.

The massage therapists at Fire & Ice are licensed by the state and have experience in a variety of types of massages.

Dwyer said massage therapy should be covered under insurance plans that include acupuncture, chiropractic and physical therapy benefits. A patient’s prescription must include a general diagnosis code for billing, but it does not need to include a frequency or quantity, according to Dwyer.

Insurance can be verified for coverage at www.fireandicetherapeuticmassage.com. Once the client’s insurance is verified, the specialists at Fire & Ice will contact them to schedule an appointment.

If the patient is not eligible, there are modest cash prices and packages available for all budgets. Flex spending, health savings and health reimbursement may be used for these appointments.