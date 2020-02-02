Matthews earns recognition for financial reporting

MATTHEWS – The Government Finance Officers Association recognized the town’s finance department for excellence in financial reporting for the 21st consecutive year.

The award specifically recognizes Matthews for the year ending 2018.

“We were a little behind in getting the paperwork in due to turnover in the department,” Assistant Town Manager Becky Hawke said. “Staff jumped on it so that we did not break our streak.”

Hawke said Matthews has the longest consecutive streak among Mecklenburg County towns by more than a decade.

The town recognized Finance Director Beth Blair, Senior Finance Specialist Lindsay Wiggs and Finance Specialist Brian Lee during the Jan. 27 board of commissioners meeting.