Matthews mayor survives earthquake

MATTHEWS – Mayor John Higdon experienced an earthquake while in San Juan, Puerto Rico from Jan. 23 to 26.

It was the second earthquake he’s experienced in his life. Higdon was walking back to his hotel when the shaking occurred.

He described the experience as “pretty neat,” comparing it to the trembling one feels in Matthews Town Hall when the train passes through.

On another note, Higdon was impressed with a multi-directional bike path near his hotel that was separated from vehicular traffic by a small wall. He said the wall provided a higher degree of safety than paths in Matthews, though he said the path looked expensive and required a lot of real estate.