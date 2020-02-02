Matthews police chief introduces new officers

MATTHEWS – Police Chief Clark Pennington introduced four officers, a lieutenant, a crime analyst and an administrative assistant to the community during the Jan. 27 Matthews Board of Commissioners meeting.

Pennington said they arrived as a result of last year’s budget increases.

He introduced them as follows:

• Lt. David McGuirt was promoted to lieutenant. He’s served in various roles over his nearly 18 years with the Matthews Police Department, including patrol officer, field training officer, crime scene investigator, and narcotics investigator. He’s retired from the North Carolina National Guard, where he was deployed twice to Iraq.

• Amanda Brewer started working for MPD in December as a crime analyst. She’s scheduled to complete her master’s degree in law enforcement intelligence and analysis in May. She worked as a student crime and intelligence analyst for the Michigan State University Police Department and as an intelligence specialist with corporate security at Bank of America.

• Elizabeth Wilhelm joined MPD in November as an administrative assistant. She has 14 years of experience in government, including the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, City of Charlotte and North Carolina Courts.

• Officer Jose Scott worked as a service manager for Toyota in Texas. He moved to the area last fall and completed training to become a police officer – a dream dating back to a positive experience he had with an officer as a young man.

• Officer Lauren Davis was born and raised in Virginia, where her father retired from the police department. She worked as a police officer with the Leesburg Police Department in Virginia for two years before moving to the area last fall.

• After graduating from Weddington High School in 2016, Tai Pham joined the Army National Guard, where he was an intelligence analyst with the 82nd Airborne out of Fort Bragg. He was sworn in as an MPD officer in January.

• South Florida native Mark Wilson joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2014, rising to the rank of corporal. He was stationed in Japan and spent four years as a military police officer. He’s now an officer with MPD.