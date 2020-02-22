McCarthy Tire Service consolidates Charlotte, Mint Hill stores

MINT HILL – McCarthy Tire Service has merged its automotive tire and service operation at 6th Street in Charlotte with its retail operation at Fairview Road in Mint Hill.

The owners of the 6th Street building notified McCarthy Tire’s management team they have accepted a purchase offer for the property. This spurred the decision to consolidate the Charlotte and Mint Hill retail teams at the Mint Hill location.

The company says combining the expertise of the two teams strengthens its service offerings for retail customers southeast of Charlotte, including the towns of Mint Hill, Matthews and Stallings.

All of the personnel from the 6th Street store have made the move, including manager Dee Rittenour. The longtime Mint Hill resident of Mint Hill has accepted the role of location manager for the Mint Hill location. He will oversee all aspects of the automotive operation.

The store offers competitive pricing on major tire brands, including Michelin, BFGoodrich, Uniroyal, Bridgestone, Firestone, Continental and General Tire, as well as expert mechanical services and repairs for cars, vans, SUVs and light trucks.

The certified North Carolina safety state inspection station has a fleet management program for business vehicles and service fleets. Other perks include free WIFI and coffee, as well as a large parking lot and waiting area.

INFOBOX: Want to go?

McCarthy Tire Service is located at 8100 Fairview Road, Mint Hill. Visit www.McCarthyTire.com or call 704-545-2250 for details. The store is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.