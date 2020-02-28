Mint Hill Crime Scene (Feb. 10-22)

The Mint Hill Police Department reported these incidents Feb. 10-22:

Assault/Threats

• 5300 block of Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road: Hit & run. Feb. 21

• 9700 block of Markus Drive: Simple assault. Feb. 20

Break-Ins

• 2100 block of Cadence Trace Drive: Burglary/breaking & entering. Feb. 13 (2 cases)

• 3000 block of Marchers Trace Drive: Burglary/breaking & enterting. Feb. 13 (7 cases)

• 3100 block of Marchers Trace Drive: Burglary/breaking & entering. Feb. 13 (7 cases)

• 9200 block of Blair Road: Burglary/breaking & entering. Feb. 18

• 9500 block of Stoney Glen Drive: Burglary/breaking and entering. Feb. 10

• 14800 block of Belleglade Trail: Burglary/breaking & entering. Feb. 19 (2 cases)

• 15100 block of Ockeechobee Court: Burglary/breaking & entering. Feb. 19 (2 cases)

• 15300 block of Altomonte Avenue: Burglary/breaking & entering. Feb. 19

Break-Ins, Vehicle

• 5100 block of Stoney Pond Lane: Theft from vehicle. Feb. 11

Fraud/Forgery

• 4700 block of Carving Tree Drive: Identity theft. Feb. 18

Property Damage

• 3500 block of Mintstone Drive: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Feb. 19

• 5700 block of Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road: Willful and wanton injury to real property. Feb. 13

• 6600 block of Long Road: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Feb. 12

• 10200 block of Idlewild Road: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Feb. 12

Robbery

• 9200 block of Lawyers Road: Robbery. Feb. 17

Thefts

• 4300 block of Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road: Larceny. Feb. 10

• 4300 block of Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road: Larceny. Feb. 11

• 7000 block of Plough Drive: Larceny. Feb. 12

• 8100 block of Blair Road: Larceny. Feb. 19

• 9500 block of Surface Hill Road: Larceny. Feb. 17

• 10300 block of Albemarle Road: Larceny. Feb. 19

Other

• 9600 block of Stoney Glen Drive: Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction. Feb. 11

• 10600 block of Stone Bunker Drive: Flee to elude & carrying a concealed weapon. Feb. 22