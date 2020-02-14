News Briefs: Lidl opens new store, Lebanon Road gets principal

Lidl celebrates store opening

ARLINGTON, VA – Lidl opened its first store in Matthews on Feb. 12 at 4520 Margaret Wallace Road.

This marks the eighth store in the Charlotte region, which includes the one at 9318 Monroe Road.

“As someone who has lived in the Charlotte area for most of their life, I’m confident Lidl will be a destination for high quality and low prices,” Matthews store manager Michael DiPerna said.

Lidl touts low prices, easy-to-shop layouts, environmentally-friendly designs and hundreds of organic and gluten-free products. It also has European specialty items, such as cheeses, specialty sauces and cured meats.

Lebanon Road Elementary gets new principal

MINT HILL – Mecklenburg Schools has promoted Rhiannon Polite to principal at Lebanon Road Elementary.

Polite has been assistant principal at Northeast Middle since 2017. She has worked as an assistant principal at Ranson Middle, Vance High and Sterling Elementary, as well as a teacher at Vance and West Mecklenburg high schools.

Greene gets kudos for service

MATTHEWS – Katherine Greene was among North Carolina’s top youth volunteers honored in the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards

Greene, a senior at Covenant Day School, founded “Katie’s Kidz,” which has collected and donated more than 50,000 gifts for hospitalized children since 2007. Her efforts include soliciting donations from businesses, running toy drives, designing mailing campaign letters and delivering gifts to 16 hospitals.

This past year, Katherine recruited nearly 100 volunteers to participate in an annual packing day to sort, inventory and pack more than 7,000 toys.