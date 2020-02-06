Police: Stay off the roads

MATTHEWS — The Matthews Police Department asks the community to stay off the roads if possible until conditions permit, mentioning several down trees and power lines, traffic light outages and flooding.

The town’s police and fire departments are working to respond to calls to unblock roadways.

Police advise not to drive through standing water. Turn around and go back the way you came. They also advise of power lines that could be laying on the ground. Don’t go near them. Just call 911.