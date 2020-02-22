Police: Student had pistol-style BB gun

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department arrested a 17-year-old student who brought a pistol-style BB gun to Butler High School.

Police received an anonymous tip at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20 that identified the student. Police alerted the school resource officer. He located the student. The student ran out of the building toward Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

Police said the student was treated on-scene by Medic after injuring himself in a brief foot chase.

The student faces a charge of having a weapon on campus.