Presidential race gets most prestige in primary election

CHARLOTTE – North Carolina residents will cast their votes for local, state and national candidates March 3 in the primary election, but early voting was well underway.

Several sites in Mecklenburg County have been open throughout early voting, which ends Feb. 29. While many residents may only be voting in the Democratic presidential primary, some local and state candidates’ canvassers stood outside early voting sites, hoping to speak to voters about the other names on the ballot.

“People are coming to pick the president,” Tera Long said Feb. 24 at the Morrison Regional Library. “They don’t know the down ballot, so I’m spending the majority of my time this week trying to educate them on that.”

Long is one of eight candidates running for an at-large seat on the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners. She’s had helpers from her campaign covering as many voting sites as possible.

At the state level, Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera is on the ballot for state treasurer. Leila Forbes stood outside the Morrison Regional Library to garner support for Ajmera’s campaign.

“She has the financial background for this,” Forbes said of Ajmera. “This is a position she is so well-suited for. She’s also so organized and detail-oriented. And she recognizes that she can use that position to invest in progressive organizations to further progressive issues.”

Forbes said because many people are focused on the Democratic presidential primary, they are unsure about the other candidates. Forbes said though she has not had many lengthy discussions with voters, some have stopped to listen and learn about Ajmera.

Early voting is a popular option for Mecklenburg County voters. In the 2018 midterm election primary, 20,270 Mecklenburg County residents voted early. As of Feb. 23, 2,340 Mecklenburg County residents have voted in the primary election.

Residents who wish to vote but missed the Feb. 7 registration deadline still have until early voting ends to register. To register during early voting, voters must bring their proof of North Carolina residency to an early voting site and can register and vote that day. A list of approved forms to prove residency and a list of early voting locations and hours can be found at www.meckboe.gov. Election Day voting takes place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 3 at your designated polling place.