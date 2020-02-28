Restaurant health inspections (Feb. 14-20)

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants Feb. 14-20:

Lowest Scores

• Bojangles’, 6915 Albemarle Road, Charlotte – 86.5

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; employees weren’t aware of health policy; staffer swept floors and attempted to put on gloves before working with foods; roasted chicken bites fell on counter and were placed back in pan with bare hands; sink was missing hand towels; roasted chicken bites weren’t held hot enough; and multiple foods weren’t held cold enough.

• J Birds Burger Jointe, 7920 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill – 91

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; staffer cracked raw shell egg and flipped pancakes and other foods on grill after wiping gloves on wiping cloth; ground beef patties were above ready-to-eat hot dogs in cooler; and sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration.

Matthews (Mecklenburg)

• Baltimore Crab Cake Company (mobile food), 131 E. John St. – 98

• Good Cup, 435 N. Trade St. – 98.5

• The Loyalist Market, 435 N. Trade St. – 98

Matthews (Union)

• Harris Teeter (deli), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99

• Harris Teeter (meats/seafood), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 100

• Hot Wok, 5943 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5

Charlotte (28227)

• Bojangles’, 6915 Albemarle Road – 86.5

Charlotte (28270)

• Cook Out, 1815 Sardis Road N. – 94.5

• Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 98.5

Mint Hill

• J Birds Burger Jointe, 7920 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 91

Stallings

• New Asia Market, 4400 Potter Road – 95

• New Asia Market (meat market), 4400 Potter Road – 99

Indian Trail

• Chick-fil-A, 13801 E. Independence Blvd. – 99

• Panera Bread, 14035 U.S. 74 – 97

• Smoothie King, 208 Postage Way – 93

• Wendy’s, 13810 E. Independence Blvd. – 94