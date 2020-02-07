Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 24-30)

Health departments from Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants Jan. 24-30:

Matthews (Mecklenburg)

• Azteca Restaurant, 9709 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5

• Cantina Do Brasil, 4709 Margaret Wallace Road – 96

• Chef Henry Catering, 1050 Devore Lane – 96.5

• CMAK European Deli, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5

• Corporate Caterers, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98

• Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97

• Food Lion (market), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99

• Food Lion (produce), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99

• Somi Sushi, 3104 Weddington Road – 95

Charlotte (28227)

• Circle K, 8910 Albemarle Road – 93

• Food Lion (deli), 8100 Idlewild Road – 97.5

• La Luna 2 (restaurant), 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95.5

• La Luna 2 (meat market), 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 97

Matthews (Union)

• Bisonte Pizza, 1381 Chestnut Lane – 90

• Domino’s Pizza, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 96.5

• Harris Teeter/Starbucks, 1351 Chestnut Lane – 98

• Joy Bakery and Catering, 3016 Twelve Mile Creek Road – 94

• Subway, 7900 Stevens Mill Road – 96

Indian Trail

• Charlotte National Golf Club, 6920 Howey Bottoms Road – 94.5

• The American Burger Company, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 97

Stallings

• Gate Store, 14622 Lawyers Road – 97