Upcoming trade show offers home, garden ideas

CHARLOTTE – The Southern Spring Home & Garden Show will return this month to provide guests with the latest trends and products in home improvement, remodeling, outdoor living and gardening.

Hosted by Marketplace Events and showcasing hundreds of exhibitors, the show was recently ranked second by Better Homes & Gardens in its top five flower and garden shows in the country. Held at The Park Expo and Conference Center, the show will feature new and innovative ideas for indoor and outdoor spaces, and attendees will mingle with TV celebrities and receive valuable advice on home decorating, renovating, landscaping and much more. Due to popular demand, this year’s show will feature expanded gardens and more blooms and shrubs.

At the main stage, guests will hear presentations from home and garden experts such as Kevin O’Connor, host of the Emmy Award-winning series “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House”; Matt Fox, who hosted “Room by Room,” the first show to air on HGTV and the longest-running decorating program in television history; horticulturist and garden columnist Norman Winter and landscape architect Jack Barnwell, both sponsored by Proven Winners, the leading brand of high-quality flowering plants in North America; and celebrated garden designer Margie Grace of Grace Design Associates.

O’Connor has appeared on “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House” since 2003 and serves on the editorial board of This Old House magazine. He is also the host of “This New House,” airing on the DIY Network, and “History Through Your House,” airing on the History Channel’s H2 network. O’Connor will be presenting on Feb. 28 and Feb. 29.

Show visitors will be invited to tour the beautiful Belgard Gardens, which will feature a theme of “Vintage South.” Local landscape designers and companies will install a dozen gardens around the theme, which will evoke memories of sitting on the front porch with a cold glass of sweet tea and the smell of honeysuckle in the air. The Belgard Gardens will also include a central gazebo as well as a pop-up shop with a variety of gardening accessories for sale.

Last year’s popular She Sheds feature will also be back, provided by show partner Better Built and decorated by Ballard Designs. The female version of man caves, She Sheds are conveniently located in a home’s backyard and can function as a craft corner, reading nook, painting studio or small space to pot plants.

The show will be held for two consecutive weekends at the Park Expo and Conference Center, from Feb. 28 to March 1, and from March 6 to 8. Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. On-site parking costs $8, and a concession area open during show hours will feature a selection of snacks and beverages.

Tickets for adults cost $12 at the door and $10 online. Tickets for children 12 and younger are free. Guests may also buy tickets at participating Harris Teeter stores for $8.50 with a VIC card.

Online: www.charlottespring homeandgardenshow.com