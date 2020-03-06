Altman among county commission winners

CHARLOTTE – Leigh Altman will likely join incumbents Ella Scarborough and Pat Cotham as at-large members of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners after a third-place finish in the Democratic primary.

No Republicans ran for the seats, ensuring the three Democrats the easiest path to winning in November.

“I feel so much excitement – not just for the culmination of my journey – but more to get to work for the residents of this county with all the incredible partners I have made along the way,” Altman posted on Facebook on Election Day.

Altman, the mother of two with a legal background, used the slogan “Fighting for Families!” on her campaign literature. She told South Charlotte Weekly during the campaign that her priorities were economic empowerment and health of families.

Scarborough, who has served as a county commissioner since 2014, told South Charlotte Weekly during the campaign that she wanted to see more consistency with education, as well as tackle issues related to equity and housing.

Cotham, who has served as a commissioner since 2012, told South Charlotte Weekly during the campaign that she approaches complex issues like affordable housing by asking tough questions and attending meetings throughout the county to better understand what constituents think.