American Heart Association offers community health mini-grants

The American Heart Association is working to improve heart health among North Carolina’s most at-risk populations.

The association is rolling out an initiative that includes a call for mini-grants for communities to implement their ideas to promote heart health in the Triangle, Triad and Charlotte (Mecklenburg, Gaston and Union counties).

With the increased community needs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Heart Association is nearly doubling the initial community mini-grant investment for the Triangle, Triad and Charlotte.

Community partners are encouraged to continue applying for mini-grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to support heart-healthy policies and environments focusing specifically on COVID-19 relief.

Individuals or community organizations which have already submitted applications are welcome to submit an additional COVID-19 focused application.

Interested partners should visit the application website to apply by the April 6 deadline.

