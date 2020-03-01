Brace YMCA gets go-ahead to change fields

MATTHEWS – Town leaders will allow the Brace Family YMCA to revise its site plan to relocate two youth playing fields on its 32-acre campus as it stands to lose a few acres to construction at the Weddington Road interchange at I-485.

The YMCA agreed to grant the town an easement for a multi-use path along the northern property line near the Fair Forest neighborhood and along the right-of-way of the future interchange. The path won’t be built for another 10 years.

Matthews commissioners approved the zoning request during the Feb. 24 meeting after the decision had been delayed in favor of securing a connection to adjacent neighborhoods.

Commissioner John Urban thanked town staff, YMCA and neighbors from the Fair Forest and Village of Saint Andrews for working together on a compromise.

“I think we had a really good win-win,” Urban said.