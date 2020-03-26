Cardinal Innovations Healthcare launches COVID-19 Relief Fund

CHARLOTTE – Cardinal Innovations Healthcare has established a COVID-19 Relief Fund to address the needs of communities impacted by the new coronavirus.

The company created the $1 million fund to support local efforts that are improving the health, wellness and stability of vulnerable populations affected by the virus, especially for individuals with mental health conditions, intellectual and developmental disabilities, or substance use disorders.

“The impact the virus is having on individuals and communities is heartbreaking,” CEO Trey Sutten said. “These are our neighbors and our communities, and Cardinal is in a position to help. We’re going to do everything we can to ensure that services and supports are available for those who need them.” The fund has been created with dollars already approved by its board of directors for community reinvestment.

Cardinal Innovations will prioritize requests that make an immediate impact on the availability of social services and increase the community’s overall ability to serve those who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Grants up to $20,000 will be awarded.

Proposals will be considered from organizations within Cardinal Innovations’ 20-county service area, which includes Mecklenburg and Union.

The first $20,000 of the fund has been committed to the Foundation for the Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolina’s “COVID-19 Response Fund.”

Cardinal Innovations is accepting applications on an ongoing basis throughout the pandemic and will use an expedited review process.

Visit www.cardinalinnovations.org/covid19-relief-fund to apply.