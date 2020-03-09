CATS getting more input for LYNX Silver Line

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System will hold public meetings for the proposed LYNX Silver Line light rail project as part of the pre-project development phase.

The pre-project development phase is the first of four phases required to be eligible for federal funding with the Federal Transit Administration. It will focus on three elements: design and environmental work, transit-oriented development planning and development of a rail trail.

CATS will ask attendees to provide feedback regarding the adopted alignment and station locations.

Public meetings will occur during the following dates and times:

March 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Matthews Town Hall, 232 Matthews Station St., Matthews

March 11 from noon to 2 p.m. (drop-in meeting) at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, 310 N Tryon St., Charlotte

March 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at CPCC Harris Auditorium, 3210 CPCC Harris Campus Drive, Charlotte

March 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Warehouse 242, 2307 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte

March 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at International House, 1817 Central Ave. #215, Charlotte

Over the next eight months, two additional phases of public outreach will occur as project staff advances the light rail line to 15% design.