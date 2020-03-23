CATS making service modifications to routes

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System will modify transit service starting March 25 to accommodate the current need for demand. CATS bus and LYNX light rail ridership has decreased up to 41%.

CATS will operate a temporary modified schedule seven days a week, fare-free, until further notice. All ticket vending machines and fare boxes will be taken out of service.

“By operating modified service, we’re able to continue providing our community access to essential daily needs, front-line jobs and medical services,” CATS CEO John Lewis said. “We thank our riders for obeying the recommendations of officials and providing room on transit for those who serve us most.”

Service modifications are as follows:

Bus

CATS Local fixed-route and community circulator buses will operate on a Saturday schedule Monday through Saturday. Buses will operate normal Sunday service on Sundays. The 290-Davidson Shuttle route will not operate.

CATS Express routes will operate two trips in the morning and afternoon, Monday through Friday. The 41X-Steele Creek Express, 61X-Arboretum Express, 65X-Matthews Express and 88X- Mountain Island Express will not operate due to complementary local routes in those areas.

CATS asks that riders exit buses through available rear doors.

Light Rail

The LYNX Blue Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Paratransit

CATS’ Special Transportation Services operations will be limited to life-sustaining trips only. Life-sustaining trips include those to medical facilities and grocery stores.

Sanitization Efforts

As a standard, every vehicle in CATS’ fleet is cleaned nightly.

On March 3, CATS implemented Contamination Protocol, more than one week before Mecklenburg County’s first identified case of COVID-19. In addition to nightly normal cleaning procedures, this includes all hard surfaces get wiped down with a hospital-grade solution. All 42 light rail vehicles have also been treated with disinfectant antibacterial foggers.

CATS continues to make gloves, anti-bacterial hand-gel and anti-bacterial soap available to all bus drivers and train operators.

CATS encourages riders to continue to follow all recommendations from public health officials. Whenever possible, riders shall abide by the six-foot social distancing recommendation for the protection of transit operators and other passengers.

Want to learn more?

Modified schedule information can be found at www.RideTransit.org. Riders with questions or concerns should email TellTransit@charlottenc.gov or call 704-336-7433.

