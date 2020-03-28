Donations push COVID-19 Response Fund to nearly $13.5M

CHARLOTTE – Ally Financial, the Duke Energy Foundation and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation are donating $500,000 each to the COVID-19 Response Fund, an effort to assist those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, professional services firm EY and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Foundation – the primary grantmaking arm of Foundation For The Carolinas – each committed $250,000, raising total donations to nearly $13.5 million.

“These five organizations show how multiple sectors are responding to the cause – this fund has already seen robust support from private businesses, individual philanthropists, foundations and local government,” said Michael Marsicano, president and CEO of the Foundation For The Carolinas.

Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas launched the effort on March 16 to support nonprofits assisting members of the community impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly those most vulnerable.

Donations have ranged from a $2 commitment from an anonymous online donor to $1.3 million from Mecklenburg County.

Others that have given more than $1 million include LendingTree, the City of Charlotte, the Howard R. Levine Foundation, Truist Financial Corporation, Bank of America, Lowe’s, the C.D. Spangler Foundation and Coca-Cola Consolidated.

“Thanks to the generosity of these donors, we will be able to help even more nonprofits provide assistance,” said Laura Yates Clark, of United Way of Central Carolinas.

The fund recently announced its first round of direct grants: $3 million to 14 nonprofits meeting basic needs for those affected by the crisis: food, shelter, housing and emergency financial assistance.

A competitive grant cycle is now open for future grant awards. Mecklenburg County 501(c)3 nonprofits that meet eligibility requirements may apply by April 3. Grants are awarded by an advisory group of community members.

Visit www.uwcentralcarolinas.org/grants/COVID for eligibility requirements and to apply.



Want to help?

Visit www.HelpCharMeck.org to contribute to the COVID-19 Response Fund. Corporations and foundations wanting to donate may contact either Catherine Warfield at 704-973-4515 or cwarfield@fftc.org; or Clint Hill at 704-371-6359 or chill@uwcentralcarolinas.org.

