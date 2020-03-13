Firm removes critters from our creature comforts

An often overlooked component of home improvement during the winter is pest control.

Bobby Rycroft, the regional manager of Home Paramount Pest Control in Kernersville, said pest control is one of the most important things a homeowner can do, especially in the winter.

According to Rycroft, Home Paramount is one of the largest privately owned pest control companies on the East Coast. He said it has been in operation by the same family helping homeowners for 80 years. The company offers pest control, termite control and moisture control.

The company has an office in Mooresville, which serves customers in the Charlotte region.

“A lot of people think that pest control isn’t important during the winter, but that’s when you see the increase in rodent activity and wildlife,” Rycroft said.

The team at Home Paramount has dealt with rodents like squirrels and raccoons in the attics and other spaces in a home.

Rycroft said these animals are trying to stay warm during the winter, just like humans are.

A routine home inspection from Home Paramount costs $95 per quarter. Rycroft said a team member will meet with the homeowner, do the inspection, discuss the pests that are in the home and establish a plan of action to help.

The Home Paramount website advertises a free home inspection for the customer’s first analysis.

The cost of removing wildlife can vary. Rycroft said the cost depends on the size of the animal, the type of animal and how easy it is to access.

In the meantime, Rycroft recommends homeowners take preventative measures to keep pests out. He said the best way to do this is to put strips, exclusants and sealants on doors and windows.

“It’s the same way we keep the cold weather out,” Rycroft said. “As a homeowner, those are probably the most important things you can do.”

Want to learn more?

Call 704-315-2488 or visit www.homepara mount.com for details.