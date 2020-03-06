Five to Try: Town of Matthews summer camps

Matthews has the most extensive summer camp offerings of all the towns in southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties thanks to its partnerships with Abrakadoodle, Arts Delivered and other purveyors of fun.

The Matthews Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources offers a full slate of camps with activities such as arts, dance, LEGOs, science, sports, swimming and the outdoors.

These five camps stand out:

Muggsy Bogues Basketball Camps

Charlotte Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues may have retired from the NBA nearly 20 years ago, but he continues to inspire new generations of basketball players through his annual basketball camp. Bogues and his counselors offer a fundamentals camp and a back-to-school camp.

• Ages: 6-15 years old

• Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15-19 (fundamentals) or Aug. 10-14 (back-to-school)

• Place: Crews Recreation Center, 1201 Crews Road

• Price: $290 (fundamentals) or $295 (back-to-school)

Discovery Place Camps

What’s better than going to Discovery Place Science? Having the museum come directly to you. Campers can dabble in various topics through the Summer Science Institute or go all in with specific niches, such as Digging for Dinos, Zoologists and Incredible Human Body.

• Ages: Grades K-8

• Time: 9 a.m.-noon June 15-19, June 22-26, July 13-17, July 20-24, July 27-31 or Aug. 3-7

• Place: Crews Recreation Center (1201 Crews Road) or Matthews Community Center (123 McDowell St.)

• Price: $95 for Matthews residents; $105 for others

Great Outdoors University Camps

The North Carolina Wildlife Federation allows children to get outside and appreciate nature. They’ll explore hiking, fishing and other activities associated with the great outdoors.

• Ages: 7-13 years old

• Time: 9 a.m.-noon July 6-10, July 20-24 or Aug. 3-7

• Place: Squirrel Lake Park, 1631 Pleasant Plains Road

• Price: $115 for Matthews residents; $125 for others

Arts Delivered & KidzArts Camps

The beauty of these artsy camps is that parents have the option of signing their children up for half-days in the morning or afternoon, as well as full-days. For example, the week of July 27-31, kids can spend mornings in Hawaiian Luau Party camp and continue in the afternoons with Dollhouse Design camp.

• Ages: 6-14

• Time: Five-day camps in June through August from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 12:30/1-4:30 p.m.

• Place: McDowell Arts Center, 123 McDowell St.

• Price: Half-day camps start at $185 for Matthews residents; $195 for others

Poise Girls Entrepreneurs Camp

Girls get a head start on the basics of entrepreneurship with this camp, where they’ll learn about sales, branding and marketing. They’ll even develop a business plan to make their venture successful.

• Ages: 7-10

• Time: 12:30-5 p.m. July 6-10

• Place: Crews Recreation Center, 1201 Crews Road

• Price: $145 for Matthews residents; $155 for others

Want to register?

Visit www.matthewsfun.com and click the link for “Summer Camp Registration” to register online. Camps fill up fast.