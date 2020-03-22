Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity closes key revenue source

MATTHEWS – The Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity is asking supporters for financial donations after closing its office and ReStore due to the coronavirus.

Habitat relies on material donations to stock the store. Profits from those sales help fund operations, home construction and critical repairs.

[Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly works hard to bring you local news.

Please consider making a small financial donation to help us add value to our community.]

The nonprofit told supporters that it is nearly halfway funding its current housing project and delayed construction and repairs for other homes until funding is secure.

“The future is uncertain, and we know that our work will become even more important in the future, as financial pressures set in and an affordable homes becomes farther out of reach for more people,” Habitat wrote on its Facebook page.

Become a CMG Insider! Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter to stay on top of everything we are publishing in print and online, as well as what we’re sharing across our social media platforms. Click here to be added to the distribution list.