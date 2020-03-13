Homeowners can save money on pools through DYI

Summer is right around the corner, making it the perfect time to install a swimming pool. However, sometimes the cost can be a barrier.

Pool Brokers USA, a Reidsville-based mom-and-pop shop with clients in 33 states, helps people install their own swimming pools which can save them up to $30,000.

“We’re designed for the homeowner that wants to kind of do it themselves,” owner CJ Fusco said. “I’ll show up in the morning, help them dig the hole, pick the pool up and set it in, plumb it back, fill it and then I leave and they do their own patio and electrical. They save between $10,000 and $30,000 and they have a warranty, so it’s a really good, niche market for people who are do-it-yourself-minded.”

Fusco and his wife, Lorraine, save customers money by passing their savings on to their customers.

They work without a team or “extravagant” equipment, which helps them cut down on costs.

“Customers will just call up and speak to my husband,” Lorraine Fusco said. “We send them to our website, we tell them to pick which shape they like, then he’ll give them a price and we show up the day the pool shows up.”

Instead of having a salesman come to the customer’s house for a prolonged period of time to discuss the cost, design and shape, much of the process is done over the phone with Fusco.

The only requirement for the customer is to have three helpers dig the pool. Lorraine Fusco said the customer can hire helpers or they can have family members help.

“Sometimes they have their grandmother help,” Lorraine Fusco said. “It doesn’t matter who it is.”

CJ Fusco said he installs about 100 pools per year. He works year-round, even in the snow. He said the winter season is the most popular time to order a pool, so it is important to get orders in early.

The Fuscos also separate themselves through the personal relationships they form with their clients.

“My phone is loaded with messages from women that while their husbands were installing the pool, we’ve become friends,” Lorraine Fusco said. “I have friends all over the place now.”

On the web: www.poolbrokersusa.net.