Landscape maintenance workers get a pay bump

MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has adjusted the pay grade of landscape maintenance workers to boost morale.

Human Resource Director Tonya McGovern explained how a pay study conducted in 2018 recommended the town separate landscape maintenance workers from other maintenance workers in public works.

“It’s had kind of some unintended consequences,” McGovern said.

In a memo to commissioners, McGovern wrote, “There is no doubt in my mind that the type of equipment operated and work performed by our landscape maintenance workers is on par from a skill and difficulty level to those of maintenance workers in other divisions in public works.”

Changes to pay grades, which include bumping two existing workers’ pay by 5%, amount to $1,370 for the remainder of the fiscal year and will be covered by salary savings, she wrote.

Town Manager Hazen Blodgett told commissioners during the Feb. 24 meeting that after a six-month probationary period, hires can expect a 5% pay raise.

“What I like to tell folks is that after six months, everybody at the Town of Matthews makes at least $15 an hour,” he said.