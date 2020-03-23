Looking at the data for Mecklenburg County’s 80 coronavirus cases

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Public Health has released data on the 80 positive cases of COVID-19 through noon March 22 to help the community better understand how the pandemic is developing.

Highlights include:

About half of reported cases were adults ages 20 to 39; one case was a youth under 19.

The sex and racial/ethnic composition of reported cases were similar to the county demographics.

Reported cases live throughout the county, with at least one case in nearly every zip code.

“I want to continue to encourage our community to follow the public health orders that have been issued to help stop the spread of this disease in our community,” Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said. “As the situation evolves, we will continue to provide more data and make decisions to protect the health of our residents.”

