Matthews seeks federal grant for North Ames Street sidewalk

MATTHEWS – Town staff has identified a funding source to help fill in sidewalk gaps along North Ames Street, from West Matthews Street to Park Center Drive.

The town plans to apply for a Community Development Block Grant, federal funding designed to improve low- to moderate-income neighborhoods. The town is using CDBG funding to build the Crestdale Heritage Trail.

“There is an active redevelopment project at the corner of Park Center Drive and North Ames Street and two pending developments on North Ames Street that will likely increase the amount of pedestrian traffic in this area,” Dana Stoogenke wrote in a Feb. 19 memo to town commissioner.

The sidewalk will go on the west side of the road.

“The downtown side has more parcels,” Town Engineer Susan Habina Woolard told commissioners Feb. 24. “The houses are really close to the road. We feel like it needs more work and this is a pretty rapid turnaround.”

Phase one of the project will involve design and engineering work for the sidewalk, planting strip, curb, gutter and drainage, as well as environmental documentation and right of way and easement acquisition for $112,300 during the 2021 fiscal year. Phase two includes construction at $225,120 during fiscal year 2022.

The town will chip in $12,300 in fiscal year 2021 and $28,520 during fiscal year 2022 to improve the chances of the grant being funded.