Matthews wants Mecklenburg County to pay for share of library maintenance

MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews will request Mecklenburg County chip in for common area maintenance for the building that houses town hall and library to the tune of $3 per square foot.

The county, which paid for 46% of the original cost of construction, already oversees maintenance within the library portion of the building. However, Matthews wants to be reimbursed for maintenance of the 19-year-old building’s exterior.

The town recently replaced the building’s roof, columns and handrails, as well as pays for ongoing costs such as security camera monitoring. The town also wants to repave the parking lot.

Town Manager Hazen Blodgett said $3 per square foot falls in line with other properties in Matthews and Mecklenburg County.