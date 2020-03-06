MDA Shamrocks campaign helps send children to camp

NEW YORK, NY – The Muscular Dystrophy Association has launched the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s fundraising program, the 38th annual MDA Shamrocks campaign.

More than 20,000 retailers nationwide are raising money and spreading awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases this month.

Retailers invite customers to buy an MDA Shamrock pinup for $1, $5 or a larger contribution of their choosing at checkout. All MDA Shamrocks purchased by customers are displayed in each location, showing support for over 250,000 patients in the US living with neuromuscular diseases.

Funds from MDA Shamrocks benefit the MDA research and care programs to fund over 150 MDA Care Centers at top medical institutions throughout the nation. Funds also support more than 3,000 children ages 8 to 17 who attend over 50 MDA Summer Camps nationwide at no cost to families.

Camps feature traditional activities such as arts and crafts, fishing, horseback riding and swimming in a setting specifically designed for children with limited mobility.

“This is an unprecedented time of breakthroughs in neuromuscular disease research,” said Lynn O’Connor Vos, president and CEO of MDA. “Over the past five years, nine new treatments have been approved by the FDA and are available to help our community live longer and grow stronger.”

Bojangles’, Burger King, KFC and Applebee’s are among participating retailers.

“We look forward to another successful fundraiser to ensure hundreds of children across the Southeast enjoy the week of a lifetime at MDA Summer Camp,” said Ken Reynolds, corporate community affairs director of Bojangles’.

The MDA Shamrocks campaign raised $7.8 million last year.

On the web: www.mda.org/shamrocks