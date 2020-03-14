Mecklenburg County announces another coronavirus case

CHARLOTTE – A second Mecklenburg County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said the person recently returned from the United Kingdom and is being isolated at home. Family members are being quarantined at this time.

Two other local cases were confirmed earlier this week. Both of those victims are isolated at home, one in Mecklenburg County, the other in Cabarrus County.

Mecklenburg County Public Health will assist with contacting and monitoring of travelers as requested by the CDC or the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

“I would emphasize that at this point in time we do not have any evidence that community spread is occurring here,” Harris said.

She reminds those with COVID-19 symptoms – fever, cough and shortness of breath – to call first before seeking treatment from a healthcare provider, urgent care or emergency room.

Those most at risk are people 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

Visit www.MeckNC.gov for details.